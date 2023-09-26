Watch Now
Taylor Schabusiness gets life in prison for Green Bay murder/dismemberment case

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in the death of Shad Thyrion.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Sep 26, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay woman who was convicted in the grisly murder of a man was sentenced to life in prison.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in the death of Shad Thyrion. The crime happened inside a Green Bay home in 2022.

Schabusiness' defense argued she was insane and could not be completely responsible for her actions. The jury rejected that and found her guilty on all three counts.

Green Bay-area news outlets report Schabusiness was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole on Tuesday. There is also no possibility of any release with the extended supervision the judge also handed down. TMJ4 News will update this report with the latest information from CCAP.

Authorities say Schabusiness strangled Thyrion with a chain during sex while both high on methamphetamine. Prosecutors say she admitted to sexually assaulting and dismembering his corpse.

