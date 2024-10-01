'A different virus than it once was': Doctor, parents weigh in on high COVID-19 numbers during flu season

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — As flu season arrives, COVID-19 cases are rising in many parts of Wisconsin, but a local doctor says the symptoms of the virus are often less severe.

CDC wastewater data shows high levels of the COVID-19 virus in many areas of the state.

A local doctor said the virus is more contagious than it once was, but the symptoms tend to be less severe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Health Department, many areas in northeast Wisconsin have seen an increase in cases in September, with several at "high" or "very high" levels.

Local parent Sade Cortes said getting sick with COVID or the flu can have serious effects on her family.

"My youngest son, he actually has a murmur, so when he gets sick, he gets sick sick," Cortes said.

Cortes said she’s nervous heading into the fall and winter months.

"It sucks, flu season and COVID... I'm not a fan of it," Cortes said.

Luckily for parents, Dr. Michael Grahl with SSM Health in Fond du Lac said most of the current cases aren’t leading to hospitalization.

"Our actual hospitalization rate for COVID cases is down dramatically, anywhere between zero to, maybe, I think the highest we've had is about four per week," Dr. Grahl said.

Dr. Grahl said the virus is not as deadly as it was in previous years.

"I think it's a different virus than it once was," Grahl said. "It's obviously more infectious, but the symptoms themselves are dramatically less. We're also seeing a lot more immunity in the community."

That's good news to parents like Cortes.

"[Sickness] does take a toll on us," Cortes said.

Other parents said they aren’t as concerned.

"I'm not too worried about it," parent Kirstin Gloede said.

Grandparent Albert Mauch said precautions help him feel safe.

"I think as long as you take and get your shots, you shouldn't have to worry about it," Mauch said.

To prevent getting sick, Dr. Grahl suggests getting vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu.

"Vaccines trick your body into thinking that you're sick, so you may have some symptoms," Dr. Grahl said. "So if you can space it out, it's better. But if you’re a working person and this is the only time you can get it, it's perfectly safe to get both at the same time."

If you or your child develop COVID or flu symptoms, Dr. Grahl recommends contacting your primary care provider to get a test before going to the emergency room or urgent care.

