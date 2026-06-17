16-year-old faces judge after deadly Fond du Lac County crash that killed 1, injured 4

A 16-year-old Sheboygan girl appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County left one person dead and four others seriously injured.

Prosecutors say Madylin Blonigen was behind the wheel of an SUV without a license when the vehicle left the road, went airborne, and struck a utility pole. The crash happened Saturday just after 7 a.m. near the town of Calumet on Highway HH in Fond du Lac County.

Prosecutors say Blonigen had allegedly used THC before losing control of the SUV.

Watch: Teen faces judge after deadly Fond du Lac County crash:

Teen makes first court appearance in fatal crash

Blonigen appeared virtually during the hearing and sat silent, only speaking when the judge addressed her. Prosecutors say she is facing serious charges in connection with the crash.

During the hearing, some victims' families asked for leniency with bond due to the weight of what Blonigen is accused of, while the state pushed for stricter conditions. The judge set bond at $5,000 cash and barred Blonigen from driving or vaping. The judge also ordered no contact with the victims or their families.

Blonigen's next hearing is set for July 20. Investigators say additional charges could be filed once toxicology results come back. If convicted to the fullest extent, Blonigen could face up to 13 years in prison.

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