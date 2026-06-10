The Wisconsin teacher who built America's first kindergarten in 1856

WATERTOWN — A litle known history fact about Wisconsin is that the state is home to the country's first kindergarten.

It was a German-speaking kindergarten created by Margarethe Meyer Schurz in 1856 in Watertown. Schurz moved from Germany to Watertown with her family. She started teaching in her home but quickly outgrew that space.

“So, more and more families wanted their families to be part of it, and it was eventually relocated to this building that we're in right now," Melissa Lampe, the president of the Watertown Historical Society, said.

James Groh A replica classroom was designed to mimic what the first kindergarten would have looked like. All the items are period appropriate.

And so, the first official kindergarten was born. The designation is recognized by the United States Library of Congress. The structure still exists in Watertown, but it's in a new location. The building was nearly demolished, but instead, it was moved to the Watertown Historical Society grounds in 1956.

“Education is critical for all of us, so it's wonderful that we have this facility here, and we welcome people from all over the world to this facility," Lampe said.

Schurz was influenced by a German teacher, Friedrich Fröbel, who came up with the idea of kindergarten.

“Created this kindergarten movement, which literally translates to a garden of children growing," Lampe.

The style of teaching emphasized education through music, hands-on play, cooperation, and a relaxed environment. Rather than structured and regimented days, kids learned by playing with clay, paper crafts, and drawing.

“People come specifically because they're researching kindergarten, researching Friedrich Fröbel, and they want to see this building in person," Lampe said.

They've expanded the exhibit by building an additional building attached to the old schoolhouse. It's a bit like a modern version of the first kindergarten.

Watch the story to see more of the first kindergarten in America...

The Wisconsin teacher who built America's first kindergarten in 1856

“And then we have all these wonderful foam blocks that emulate the Fröbel gifts that kids can build with, play with, and experience," Lampe said.

Those gifts are educational materials like blocks, yarn, and spheres that Fröbel would give children as they got older.

The building didn't last long as a kindergarten. Schurz moved out of Watertown after just two years. However, the kindergarten philosophy continued to spread.

“From Watertown, the connection is really made through a woman named Elizabeth Peabody. Met Margaretha, studied under her, and she went to Boston," Lampe said.

That's how it spread more, making Watertown a pivotal part of America's education history.

The schoolhouse is open Wednesday-Monday. It's free to walk through but donations are appreciated. Learn more here.

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