NWS confirms 4 tornadoes touched down in Dodge County Thursday

JUNEAU, Wis. — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Dodge County between 5:42 and 5:59 p.m. Thursday.

An EF-1 touched down just north of Juneau. An EF-2 went right through the Juneau, traveling more than nine miles and ending just east of Horicon. Another EF-2 went right through Mayville for about five miles. Both EF-2 tornadoes had peak wind speeds of around 120 mph.

A fourth tornado, an EF-1 hit southwest of Lomira.

Watch: Severe storms damage farms, trees in Dodge County

Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, arrived in Juneau early Friday morning to begin assessing the damage.

Tornadoes are measured on a scale of EF-0 to EF-5. EF-1 tornadoes cause moderate damage while EF-2s can cause considerable damage.

According to a release from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, if you’ve experienced property damage from this week’s storms, you’re advised to:



Make a list of damaged items, including cracks in walls, damage to siding or shingles, spoiled food due to a long-term power outage, etc.

Take photographs of the damage before you begin to clean up.

Don’t throw out any damaged property without the claim adjuster’s agreement.

Keep all receipts that document the cost of the repairs or the replacement of damaged items.

