MAYVILLE — A tornado struck the city of Mayville Thursday evening, causing significant damage to the area and leaving residents shaken but thankful for community support.

New videos captured the tornado as it approached Mayville, showing the destructive path it carved through the south side, uprooting trees and scattering debris throughout the area.

Alex Buswell

"I was very nervous just because I do have a child and a whole family so that makes me nervous for all of our safety," said Kaitlin Koepsell, who recorded video of the approaching tornado before rushing to her basement for safety.

Kaitlin Koepsell

"Makes me sad that seeing where I grew up is like destroyed right now," Koepsell said.

The tornado damaged several structures, including Richard McCarthy's home, where it tore off part of the roof.

"I was surprised when I came up out of the basement," McCarthy said.

Alex Buswell Richard's roof.

McCarthy credits a timely phone call from his neighbor, potentially saving his life, as he was able to take shelter just minutes before the tornado struck.

"While we were in the basement, the windows blew out, so I realized that probably wasn't going to be a good sign," McCarthy said.

WATCH: Neighbors band together as tornado rips through Mayville

Mayville sees extensive damage due to storms, tornado

That crucial warning call came from neighbor the Kuehl home. Bridget and her husband were not just concerned for their children, but also their neighbors as the storm approached.

"I literally felt like the house was lifted off the ground just the way it felt," Kuehl said as the tornado passed over.

Alex Buswell The Kuehl's and Richard McCarthy surveying the damage on Thursday.

Kuehl and her family had just purchased their home in July. While their property escaped major damage, she expressed sympathy for those whose businesses and homes on Main Street and throughout Mayville that weren't as fortunate.

"It's sad but what are we going to do? Just keep moving forward," Kuehl said.

Despite the destruction, McCarthy expressed gratitude for neighbors like the Kuehls who looked out for each other during the crisis.

"Everybody was looking after each other," McCarthy said.

The tornado also damaged factories and public buildings on the south side of Mayville. City officials report they are not aware of any injuries at this time.

Residents in need of shelter are directed to go to Mayville High School.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip