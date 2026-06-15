Multiple agencies respond to active tactical situation in Town of Elba; shelter-in-place ordered

ELBA — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Sunday to an active tactical situation in the Town of Elba, prompting a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents and the closure of a section of State Highway 73.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with personnel from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Columbus Police Department, were conducting operations near Rec Road and Temkin Road, south of the city of Columbus.

Officials urged residents in the affected area to remain indoors until further notice because of what they described as an "immediate and ongoing safety concern."

State Highway 73 has been closed between U.S. Highway 151 and Columbus. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and should expect the closure to remain in place until the situation is resolved.

Authorities said there was no indication of a threat to the general public outside the immediate area of the incident. However, residents and drivers were advised to follow law enforcement instructions and avoid entering the area.

Members of the public were also asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to conduct operations safely.

Officials have not released additional details about the nature of the incident.

"The Dodge County Sheriff's Office appreciates the cooperation and patience of residents as law enforcement personnel work to safely resolve this incident," the agency said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said updates would be provided as more information becomes available and can be released safely.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip