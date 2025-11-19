'It's really scary': Beaver Dam residents raise water concerns about Meta's AI data center

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Last week, Facebook's parent company Meta confirmed plans that it's building an AI data center in Beaver Dam. This week, people are reaching out with their concerns.

Maily Kocinski lives near the construction site and is concerned about the potential impact on water in the area. She emailed TMJ4 News saying she has already noticed changes in the creek that runs through her yard and to Beaver Dam Lake.

"I feel trapped, deserted, and I feel like anyone who can help me is unwilling to or incapable at this time," she said. "It's really scary."

For 47 years, Kocinski has lived on the creek. Now, the Meta data center is moving in just a few miles away.

"I feel it was rushed, hushed, and forced on us without any real transparent opportunity to speak up," she said. "I'm left feeling like I have to fend for myself with my neighbors."

She says the Beaver Dam community didn't know about the project until it was too late, and worries about environmental implications that are already evident.

She's not alone in worrying about water. Thirteen other community members, like Frances Jennings, shared their concerns about the data center, speaking out at a public meeting Monday night.

"The biggest worry is going to be impact on the water aquifer," Jennings said. "The electric grid and cost involved."

Several other residents spoke out in opposition to the data center, expressing concerns about the environmental impact.

Mayor Bobbi Marck said all environmental studies were completed.

"From the city's end, all of those permits were in line and they were following the law just as we assume they will," she said. "We trust, but verify and always check. That's why we have a building inspector."

TMJ4 News reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, but has not received a response yet.

When TMJ4 News called a spokesperson for Meta, they pointed to a press release which said Meta will restore water consumed and the following quote: "There will be no water demands for cooling once the data center is operational."

Still, the community wants to see more transparency from the city, though the mayor said the municipality and Meta followed the legal protocol, putting out a press release in February that a data center was coming to town.

"To be honest with you guys, I think you've broken the trust of the city," Kate Miller said. "And I don't know where we go from there."

"I for one am not interested in the death that is AI," Stephanie Wiedenhoeft said. "I'm interested in the life that is water and Mother Earth."

"I think the majority of the council is pretty committed with the decision they made, in spite of some of the questions that have come forward," Mayor Marck said. "They still feel it was the best decision and the project will move forward."

Kocinski shared her story in the hopes that other Wisconsin communities would raise concerns with their elected leaders sooner in the process.

"There are quite a few people who have just accepted the fact that it's here and the paperwork is signed," she said.

Mayor Marck said the city plans to reach out to individuals who raised questions at Monday's meeting and set up future meetings to answer their questions and address their concerns.

Previously, when TMJ4 News knocked on doors near the construction site, two residents shared they felt optimistic about the data center, but only one would speak on-camera.

