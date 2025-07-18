Golden retriever's death prompts stray dog policy change in Waupun

WAUPUN, Wis. — The Town of Chester has signed a new contract changing where stray dogs will go if found in their community, following the death of a golden retriever that some deemed inhumane. Lost dogs found in the small rural community will now be taken to the Waupun Area Animal Shelter.

The policy change comes after Richard Van Buren, who served as the Town of Chester chairperson, was accused of killing a stray golden retriever inhumanely. Van Buren appeared in court on June 20th facing one count of mistreatment of animals causing death.

Van Buren died on July 2nd due to complications during surgery and the charges were dropped.

Dog lovers in the nearby community of Waupun expressed relief about the policy change. Kathy Sayles and Jana Vaskuil, who meet regularly at a local dog park, shared their thoughts on the situation.

"We're just trying to make it better for everyone," Sayles said. "This community is pulling together to make it better for everybody."

Sayles and Vaskuil treat their animals like part of the family and were shocked when they heard about the allegations against Van Buren. They were equally shocked to learn of his passing and expressed sympathy for his family.

"It's just an unbelievable circumstance," Sayles said. "I can't believe that it happened in the first place. And then to find out that the family has to grieve the loss of the man too."

"If it happened to one of our dogs, we would be devastated," Vaskuil said. "But we would be there for each other too for support."

The Town of Chester board signed a new contract with the Waupun Area Animal Shelter to handle future stray animals.

"The shelter is very very good," Sayles said. "They will take care of these animals, take them in, get them healthy and then adopt them out."

Both women said it's time for the community to move forward, support one another and heal.

