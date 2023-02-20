WI Supreme Court election winner to hold pivotal vote on abortion, voting rights, retired Justice says

MILWAUKEE — Voters across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in Wisconsin's Nonpartisan Spring Primary Election.

The state Supreme Court race is at the top of the ticket with four candidates vying to be in the final two in April.

TMJ4 Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly (top) are considered conservative-leaning candidates. Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz (bottom) are considered liberal-leaning candidates.





One of these four candidates will ultimately determine whether there will be a conservative-leaning or liberal-leaning majority in the state’s highest court. Retired Justice Janine Geske says the stakes couldn’t be higher.

“I think it’s probably the most important election at least in my lifetime for members of the Supreme Court,” she said.

Retired Justice Geske says she was considered the ‘swing vote’ when she served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the 1990s. This time, a 4-3 ideological advantage is up for grabs.

“Everything’s on the line with this race,” she said.

TMJ4

The race has garnered national attention because the winner could hold the key to several pivotal votes on some of the state’s most important issues. Retired Justice Geske says arguably the biggest is the battle over abortion rights. The court is expected to decide whether Wisconsin’s 1849 statute that banned abortions except to save a mother’s life is enforceable.

“It is clear that is going to be an issue for the courts,” she said. “The attorney general is filing a lawsuit based on the old statute and something is going to go to the court. Voters are thinking they want somebody on one side of that issue or the other.”

Retired Justice Geske says two other issues are front and center in this election as well: the future of voting rights ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, and the potential to revisit the redistricting of legislative maps if the court leans liberal for the first time in 15 years.

“It’s access to voting, who gets to vote and certainly the hours,” she said. “If your only hours are during the day people who work can’t go or people who work certain hours if they don’t have weekend access.”

Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin says those three issues are among the key reasons as to why this will likely be the most expensive Wisconsin Supreme Court race in state history. But despite the $7 million spent in advertising thus far, Franklin says history suggests voter turnout will be low on Feb. 21.

“In recent years in the primary, the vote we're having now have seen turnout of just about 15 or 16 percent of voting age population,” he said. “That's quite low and so in a low turnout race like this one, in a sense it means that every vote counts even more.”

Franklin says this is the first Wisconsin Supreme Court race in more than 20 years where there are two conservative and two liberal-leaning candidates on the ballot.

Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly are considered conservative-leaning candidates. Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz are considered liberal-leaning candidates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip