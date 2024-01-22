Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off 'Reproductive Freedom Tour' in Big Bend; goes after WI GOP

BIG BEND, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her “Reproductive Freedom Tour” here in Wisconsin.

After landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, she spoke in Waukesha County.

Vice President Harris immediately went after Wisconsin’s Assembly Republicans who introduced a new bill to curb abortions to 14 weeks in the state.

“In a state whose motto is ‘Forward’ these extremists are taking us backwards,and we are not having that," Harris said.

Signs made it crystal clear why VP Harris was there. They said “Fight For Reproductive Freedom” and “Trust Women.”

The VP also went after former President Donald Trump saying, “The former president hand-picked three Supreme Court justices because he intended for them to overturn Roe. He intended for them to take your freedoms.”

A Dane County judged ruled in August that Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law is too outdated, and abortion access resumed this summer. But the case is likely to end up before the state Supreme Court.

“We trust women to know what’s in their best own interest,” exclaimed Vice President Harris.

All of this shows that the fight over abortion will be in play during this presidential election year, with the road to the White House running through Wisconsin.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip