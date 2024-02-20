Two school board seats up for grabs in Cudahy

School board races are dominating ballots across Wisconsin. Following suit, Cudahy has two school board seats up for grabs during Tuesday's primary election.

With seven candidates running, voters are narrowing down the field to set the races for April. People told TMJ4 some of the issues important to them include potential school closings and how learning material is made accessible to students.

"I have a four year old who just started K4, so I wanted to make sure I was involved and did my part and have a say in how I think the school should be run," says voter Tyler Menz.

"Need to make sure we attend every vote and do everything we can to make sure that we continue with a fair and equal electoral process for all people," added voter John Bielinski.

Franklin, Germantown and Shorewood all have school board votes on the ballot.

Polls are open Tuesday through 8:00 p.m. across the state.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip