Two school board seats up for grabs in Cudahy

School board races are dominating ballots across Wisconsin. There are two board seats up for grabs in Cudahy.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 13:09:33-05

School board races are dominating ballots across Wisconsin. Following suit, Cudahy has two school board seats up for grabs during Tuesday's primary election.

With seven candidates running, voters are narrowing down the field to set the races for April. People told TMJ4 some of the issues important to them include potential school closings and how learning material is made accessible to students.

"I have a four year old who just started K4, so I wanted to make sure I was involved and did my part and have a say in how I think the school should be run," says voter Tyler Menz.

"Need to make sure we attend every vote and do everything we can to make sure that we continue with a fair and equal electoral process for all people," added voter John Bielinski.

Franklin, Germantown and Shorewood all have school board votes on the ballot.

Polls are open Tuesday through 8:00 p.m. across the state.

