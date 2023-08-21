Watch Now

Trump ally Kari Lake to attend Republican GOP debate in Milwaukee

Former local TV news anchor and Trump ally Kari Lake said she will attend the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, 2023.
Meanwhile Trump says he won't attend.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Aug 21, 2023
Her attendance is according to a press release from her gubernatorial campaign. She has not yet conceded her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election.

Lake is getting ready for a run for a US Senate seat in Arizona, staffing up to run in October, according to Axios.

Lake is an "ardent" defender of former president Donald Trump and "frequently amplifies" false election claims, according to Axios. Those are the same false election claims addressed in Trump's most recent indictment.

Trump allies in Congress - Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds - also plan on attending the Republican debate in Milwaukee, according to NBC News.

The big-name not supposed to be in attendance is former President Trump himself, who said over the weekend he plans to not attend any of the GOP debates.

The seven other candidates who qualified for the Aug. 23 debate do plan on attending. TMJ4 News is planning extensive coverage; check back here for news updates.

