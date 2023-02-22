Follow TMJ4's 2023 primary election results

The field of four candidates running for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat will be cut in half following a primary in a race with national implications in the presidential battleground state.

The two highest vote-getters in Tuesday's primary will advance to the April 4 general election for an open seat on the court. Conservatives have controlled the court since 2008 and have handed Republicans victories on high-stakes issues from voting restrictions to gerrymandered legislative districts, according to the Associated Press.

A conservative justice is retiring. That means voters now have a chance to tip the balance toward the left. There are two conservatives and two liberals on the ballot.

Update on Supreme Court race:

In Waukesha County - Judge Dorow with a sizable lead over former Justice Kelly.

Both call the county home. pic.twitter.com/VodKqnljc5 — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) February 22, 2023

Polls in Wisconsin are now closed.

Candidate Janet Protesiewicz arrives at her watch party in Milwaukee

