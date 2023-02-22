Watch Now

Decision 2023: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Follow TMJ4's 2023 primary election results

TMJ4 News has a live blog with the latest developments in the 2023 spring primary election in Southeast Wisconsin. Follow along for the latest elections news
The nonpartisan primary is scheduled for Feb. 21, and the two top vote-getters will advance to the nonpartisan general election on April 4. The seat opened up when Justice Patience Roggensack decided to not run for re-election. Conservative-leaning justices currently control the high court 4-3. Whoever wins the election then will be able to rule on issues from abortion, redrawing election districts to other important topics.
Posted at 7:57 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 21:26:26-05

The field of four candidates running for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat will be cut in half following a primary in a race with national implications in the presidential battleground state.

Follow TMJ4's live election results here.

The two highest vote-getters in Tuesday's primary will advance to the April 4 general election for an open seat on the court. Conservatives have controlled the court since 2008 and have handed Republicans victories on high-stakes issues from voting restrictions to gerrymandered legislative districts, according to the Associated Press.

A conservative justice is retiring. That means voters now have a chance to tip the balance toward the left. There are two conservatives and two liberals on the ballot.

Big stories to read for the 2023 primary election:

LIVE BLOG: 2023 Wisconsin Primary Election

8:25 p.m. update:

Results are coming into the TMJ4 election results page. View them here.

8:23 p.m. update:

Update on Supreme Court race:

8 p.m. update:

Polls in Wisconsin are now closed.

7:52 p.m. update:

Candidate Janet Protesiewicz arrives at her watch party in Milwaukee
- TMJ4's Mariam Mackar

