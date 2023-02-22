Dan Knodl advances in Wisconsin's 8th Senate District general election

MILWAUKEE — Dan Knodl is advancing to the general election for Wisconsin's 8th Senate District, in Milwaukee's northern suburbs, the AP projects.

AP:



Dan Knodl defeats Janel Brandtjen, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Thiensville Village President Van Mobley in three-way GOP primary for state Senate seat — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) February 22, 2023

Knodl will face Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin in the April 4 general election.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, State Rep. Dan Knodl and Thienesville Village President Van Mobley faced off in the Republican primary election on Feb. 21.

The seat opened up after longtime Republican incumbent Alberta Darling declined to run again. The special election to fill the spot came down on the same day as the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Milwaukee aldermanic races.

Who are the candidates running for the 8th Senate District in Wisconsin?

As TMJ4's Sarah McGrew reported, Republican candidates got together for one of their last vote pushes at a forum at Village Bowl in Menomonee Falls. On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers' budget address, we asked them how they'd like to see the historic surplus spent.

Republican State Senate District 8 candidates talk historic budget surplus

"He has a lot of policy in there, it's not fiscal. So that has to come out," Rep. Knodl said.

Knodl said he was happy to see that Evers included a tax cut in his budget, however, believes more can be done with tax relief.

One area the representative is willing to spend more in is the Department of Corrections.

"I would vote tomorrow for an increase in dollars to go to criminal justice and detention," Knodl said.

Rep. Brandtjen was adamant about the surplus being turned into tax cuts.

"What has to happen is that we have to have a long-term plan to return this money to taxpayers and look at reducing rates so we do keep people," Brandjten said.

She believes she will be able to work with the governor when it comes to veteran benefits.

"Making sure that they have schooling for our new veterans, and also to make sure that they're being cared for properly as they get to older years," she said.

Like his opponents, Village President Mobley is also focused on tax cuts.

"He's frittering away the surplus. I think we need to shoot for the transformative abolition of the state income tax," Mobley said.

However, he said he does agree with the governor's plan to increase shared revenue for local governments.

"For the municipalities and police and fire protection in particular. I'm a village president so I know the struggles that villages and cities have and townships as well. I would really like to work with him on that," Mobley said.

All three Republican candidates said they will support whoever wins the primary in hopes of keeping the district red.

