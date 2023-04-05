Molly Gena wins Milwaukee Municipal Judge Branch 2 race, TMJ4 News projects

MILWAUKEE — Molly Gena will be the next Milwaukee Municipal Judge for its Branch 2 court, TMJ4 News projects.

Gena received 51 percent of the vote, compared to Lena Taylor's 49 percent, according to TMJ4 News election results.

The seat opened up when former Branch 2 Judge Derek Mosley resigned to become the director of Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center. It's the first vacancy on the court since 2007.

The Branch 2 judge oversees ordinance violations such as speeding tickets, parking citations, first OWI offenses and other issues, as Urban Milwaukee pointed out. Reckless driving is a top issue for Milwaukee voters, and this court plays a role in the city's response.

The winner of this Branch 2 election serves a four-year term on the court.

Who are the candidates?

Lena Taylor currently represents Milwaukee's 4th district in the Wisconsin State Senate. She previously represented Milwaukee's 18th district in the state Assembly.

Taylor is a Milwaukee native and Rufus King graduate. She earned a degree from UW-Milwaukee and JD from Southern Illinois University. She went on to work as a public defender before being elected to the Assembly in 2003, according to her campaign website.

Molly Gena is currently managing attorney for Legal Action of Wisconsin. According to her campaign website, the nonprofit law firm works to provide free civil legal services to state residents who would not usually be able to afford representation. Gena previously worked for the Center for Driver’s License Recovery and Employability.

