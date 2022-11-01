Judge Derek Mosley appointed director of Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center

MILWAUKEE — Judge Derek C. Mosley, who served on Milwaukee's municipal court for more than 20 years, was appointed director of Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education.

Mosley will start in his new position in January of 2023, the university announced Tuesday.

Mosley is not new to Marquette. He is a 1995 graduate of the school, where he received his J.D. from Marquette University Law School.

The Milwaukee Common Council appointed Mosley to the municipal court in 2002. Before that, Mosley worked as Assistant District Attorney for Milwaukee County. Mosley sits on a number of boards, including the State Bar of Wisconsin's Public Trust & Confidence Committee, Public Image Committee and the Minority Recruitment Committee, according to the court's website.

In this role, Mosley will lead the Lubar Center. His responsibilities will include creating public events and programming "that will fulfill and expand the law school’s role as a public square for timely and important public policy discussions," according to a news release.

The Lubar Center contains research and public programming including the popular Marquette Law School Poll, “On the Issues” conversations, and lectures with scholars, among other events.

Mosley issued the following statement Tuesday:

“I am thrilled to be coming home to Marquette to serve the public good in new and valuable ways as director of the Lubar Center,” Mosley said. “It has been my great honor to have served the people of Milwaukee for more than 27 years, first as a prosecutor and then a presiding judge. I now look forward to the unique and exciting challenge of helping to advance public understanding of and discourse around matters of law and public policy through the city’s preeminent public forum.”

