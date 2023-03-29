Milwaukee aldermanic election: TMJ4 speaks with District 5 candidates

MILWAUKEE — District 5, on the city's Northwest Side, runs from West Center Street to West Good Hope Road.

Annette Jackson and Lamont Westmoreland are candidates vying for the aldermanic seat in Milwaukee's District 5.

Annette Jackson has called Milwaukee home for over 40 years. She's a business owner and has worked for the City of Milwaukee in several departments. Her concerns include road conditions and reckless driving.

Lamont Westmoreland was born and raised in Milwaukee. He's the President and CEO of a painting company and a licensed high school basketball official. His concerns include reckless driving as well as vehicle thefts and break-ins.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip