LIVE BLOG: First Republican presidential debate takes over Milwaukee Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The first debate for the Republican nomination for president will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 23, 2023. Eight candidates will be attending the debate including former Vice President Mike Pence.

A host of issues are at stake, including inflation and the economy, manufacturing and globalization, tensions with Russia and China, migration and the border to the south, mass shootings and gun purchasing laws, and more.

GOP DEBATE IN MILWAUKEE:



There is also the issue of the former president, Trump, being under indictment in four cases in connection to his and others' alleged efforts to influence and undermine the presidential election process in 2020/2021.

TMJ4 has full coverage of the event, including interviews and analysis both before and after the debate, which kicks off at 8 p.m.

Live blog: TMJ4 News will provide updates of its debate coverage below:

6:45 a.m.: Mayor Cavalier Johnson provided updates on the city's preparations for tonight's debate. You can watch the full press conference below.

Milwaukee Mayor speaks ahead of debate

6:30 a.m. update: Peggy Williams-Smith from Visit Milwaukee joined us on TMJ4 News Today to talk about the GOP debate's impact on the city.

Visit Milwaukee joins TMJ4 News Today to discuss debate's impact on Milwaukee

6 a.m. update: Joe St. George, a Scripps News political correspondent, joined us live on TMJ4 News Today to talk about the upcoming debate, as Symone Woolridge and Tom Durian anchored from outside Fiserv Forum.

Scripps News political correspondent discusses upcoming debate

5:30 a.m. update: TMJ4's Adriana Mendez broke down the road closures around Fiserv Forum tonight due to the debate.

What to know: Road closures due to Republican debate in Milwaukee

