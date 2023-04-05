Larresa Taylor wins Milwaukee Common Council District 9 aldermanic race, TMJ4 News projects

MILWAUKEE — Larresa Taylor will represent District 9 in the Milwaukee Common Council, TMJ4 News projects.

Taylor received 52 percent of the vote, compared to Odell Ball's 48 percent, according to TMJ4 News election results.

District 9 extends from the north side to the far northwest side of the city and includes Silver Spring Drive from North 43rd to North 64th streets and extends north to County Line Road from North 70th to North 124th streets.

Larresa Taylor and Odell Ball vied for the aldermanic seat in Milwaukee's District 9.

Larresa Taylor is a mother of three, a military veteran (Navy Reserve), a school teacher and a community advocate. She has taught at Milwaukee Public Schools for 17 years. Her concerns include housing, reckless driving and supporting small businesses.

Odell Ball is a retired educator. He has worked in community development and drug and alcohol abuse prevention. He taught at Milwaukee Public Schools for 26 years and has been married to Milwaukee County Sheriff Danita Ball for 34 years. His concerns include reckless driving, business development, and lead water pipes.

