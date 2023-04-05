Watch Now

Lamont Westermoreland wins Milwaukee Common Council District 5 aldermanic race, TMJ4 News projects

Lamont T. Westmoreland
Posted at 5:23 AM, Apr 05, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Lamont Westmoreland will be representing District 5 in the Milwaukee Common Council, TMJ4 News projects.

Westermoreland won with 67 percent of the vote, compared to Annette Jackson's 33 percent, according to TMJ4 News election results.

District 5, on the city's northwest side, runs from West Center Street to West Good Hope Road.

Annette Jackson and Lamont Westmoreland vied for the aldermanic seat in Milwaukee's District 5.

Annette Jackson has called Milwaukee home for over 40 years. She's a business owner and has worked for the City of Milwaukee in several departments. Her concerns include road conditions and reckless driving.

Lamont Westmoreland was born and raised in Milwaukee. He's the President and CEO of a painting company and a licensed high school basketball official. His concerns include reckless driving as well as vehicle thefts and break-ins.

