Cory Mason wins race for City of Racine Mayor, TMJ4 News projects

RACINE, Wis. — Cory Mason has won re-election as mayor of the City of Racine, TMJ4 News projects.

Mason won 8,596 votes, compared to Henry Perez's 6,376 percent, according to TMJ4 News election results.

TMJ4

Watch TMJ4 News live election results for races across Wisconsin on April 4 here.

Democrat Cory Mason currently serves as the mayor of the City of Racine, a position he has held since 2017. Before that Mason represented districts 66 and 62 in the Wisconsin State Assembly, which include the City of Racine and Racine County. Mason is from Racine and graduated from UW-Madison, according to previous reporting from the Racine Journal Times.

Henry Perez currently represents the Racine City Council's District 12. According to the city's website, Perez's family fled communism in Cuba and moved to the U.S. He holds a master's degree in theology and divinity. He is a retired law enforcement officer. He is the first Hispanic/Latino elected to Racine's City Council, the website states.

Related coverage:

By Mary Jo Ola, Mar 21, 2023

TV ads make their way into Racine mayoral race

Racine residents began casting their ballot on the first day of early voting with the mayor's seat up for grabs.

None of the voters that TMJ4 News reached out to wanted to talk about the election.

Racine's mayoral race between current Mayor Cory Mason and Alderman Henry Perez is a tense one that recently brought out television ads.

A group called Concerned Citizens for Safer Streets put out an ad, that aired last weekend only, criticizing Mason for violence and the decreasing number of police officers.

Mason's team paid for an ad that started airing Tuesday and showcases his democratic positions while describing Perez as an extremist who sides with former President Donald Trump and called the 2020 election results fake.

Mason characterized their ad as fair and reflective of the election information and advertising trends in Wisconsin.

Mason's team estimates their final buys will come out to $420,000 leading up to the April 4 election.

Watch: UW-Milwaukee professor explains ads in Racine election

Explainer: Ads in Racine mayoral election

"There's a lot on the line here," Mason said. "The most effective way to do the communication is oftentimes through broadcast."

TMJ4 News reached out to Perez for an interview but did not get a response.

Perez put out a video statement in light of recent ads and described Mason as a "desperate individual."

"We all know my opponent is focused on partisan politics and while he continues to play games, we will be focused on fighting for our city," Perez stated in the video.

Mordecai Lee, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee was surprised to hear about television ads in Racine's mayoral race.

"This is very unusual in terms of political logic. Generally speaking in politics, you have a scarce amount of dollars, and you want to spend them in a very targeted way," Lee said.

However, television is a powerful way to reach people and possibly encourage more of them to vote and Lee said it is a way to keep your bases covered.

In this race, political leanings are on display even though the mayor's seat is technically non-partisan.

"I think that sort of sense of taking politics and partisanship out of these nonpartisan races has totally collapsed. This is the new reality of Wisconsin politics. Frankly, I think it's very disillusioning," Lee said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip