Bayside Village President candidates split views on funding for new development

BAYSIDE, Wis. — If you live in Bayside, there's a good chance a candidate for Village Board president has knocked on your door. Both incumbent Eido Walny and challenger Liz Levins are vying for the board's top spot in Tuesday’s election.

“I've got a track record of success and I’m looking forward to a bright future for our little community,” said Walny.

“I think I have the business acumen and the temperament that [Walny] lacks and so I decided to run for his job,” said Levins.

But it’s not just a race about leadership: it’s also about the future of a library.

The North Shore Library, currently located in Glendale, is potentially facing a renovation, and moving to a new Bayside development — a topic the two village president candidates are split on.

Walny has been a fierce advocate, with the new library a part of an $84 million dollar development located on North West Brown Deer Road between 1-43 and North Port Washington Road that he's been spearheading as president.

“That development allows us the opportunity to expand housing, bring in some retail, add some green space, have a new location for the North Shore Library," Walny told TMJ4. "Libraries are incredibly important to communities.”

Levins is part of a group of over 50 residents suing the village for approving funding for that development. The group, No Bayside TIF, filed the lawsuits — which challenge the validity of a board meeting and the approval of village financing in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

“That’s smoke and mirrors, the library. It’s a solution looking for a problem," Levins said. "This is going to exacerbate real issues facing residents - and the real issues are taxes, and inequitable property assessments,” Levins shared.

The victor in Tuesday's election will likely impact the future of the Bayside development project.

To learn more about Eido Walny visit his campaign site: walny4bayside.com

To learn more about Liz Levins visit her campaign site: lizlevins.com

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip