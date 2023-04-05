Andrea Pratt wins Milwaukee Common Council District 1 aldermanic race, TMJ4 News projects

MILWAUKEE — Andrea Pratt will be representing District 1 in the Milwaukee Common Council, TMJ4 News projects.

It was a very close race. Pratt won with 50 percent of the vote, compared to David Bowen's 50 percent, according to TMJ4 News election results.

Pratt had 2,577 votes while Bowen had 2,560.

Watch TMJ4 News live election results for races across Wisconsin on April 4 here.

David Bowen is a former member of the Wisconsin State Assembly representing the 10th District in Milwaukee from 2015-2022. He previously served on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Andrea Pratt served 22 years with Milwaukee Public Schools and has spent the last five years working for the City of Milwaukee. She's currently a Civil Rights Specialist.

Watch Andrea Williams' preview of the District 1 aldermanic race:

District One candidates: David Bowen and Andrea Pratt

District 1 includes a large area on the city's north side that extends from Capitol Drive from N. 9th to N. 35th Streets, north to West Bradley Road.

The seats for District 1, District 5, and District 9 are all currently without representation.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip