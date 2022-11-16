Ron Johnson, Tammy Baldwin introduce resolution in remembrance of 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. — U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin introduced a bipartisan resolution on Wednesday, honoring the anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured.

The Senate resolution recognizes all six people who lost their lives, and the 62 who were injured.

The resolution does the following:



recognizes the 1-year anniversary of the tragic attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21, 2021, and condemns the attack in the strongest possible terms;

honors the memories of Tamara Durand, Wilhelm Hospel, Jane Kulich, Leanna Owen, Virginia Sorenson, and Jackson Sparks;

recognizes the strength of the City of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and the resilience of the community in response to the attack;

applauds the bravery of the first responders and medical professionals who responded to the attack and cared for the injured; and

offers heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and neighbors who lost loved ones in the attack.

The senators released these statements as the sentencing hearing was underway.

“One year ago, the Waukesha community was devastated by senseless violence during what should have been a joyous celebration,” said Baldwin. “I am proud to co-lead this resolution to honor the victims, our first responders and the impacted community members as we come together to heal from this tragedy and remember those we have lost too soon.”

“The Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre was a horrific attack that never should have happened. Today, we remember those killed, injured and forever impacted by this senseless act of violence,” said Senator Johnson. “Families who came to see Santa Claus, high school bands and the Dancing Grannies instead witnessed a horror that will leave life-long psychological scars. My thoughts and prayers are with the community of Waukesha as they continue to recover from this tragedy.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip