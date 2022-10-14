Report released on Darrell Brooks 'disorderly conduct' last week in courtroom

WAUKESHA — A report detailing Darrell Brooks' "disorderly conduct" last week in the courtroom has been released.

Brooks is the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. During proceedings last week, Brooks was seen in a separate courtroom with his shirt off following an "incident" with bailiffs.

At the time, no further details were released on what happened when the proceedings were not in session. However, a redacted report was just released from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

The report states that when bailiffs moved Brooks to a separate courtroom and were trying to secure his ankle restraints, Brooks resisted.

Once the restraints were secured, the report states that "at one point he [Brooks] picked up his jail footwear and grabbed it like you would a small club or something similar. He then lunged toward Deputy Lyles while bringing up the footwear to his side. He lunged enough that he pulled the table one to two feet with him."

The report goes on to say that one of the bailiffs "thought Darell Brooks was going to use the footwear to either strike out and hit Deputy Lyles or throw it at him based on the way he brought it to his side. Deputy Lyles did flinch and brought up his hand."

Another deputy was able to wrestle the shoe away from Brooks.

Shortly after that, Brooks removed his shirt. Then, the report says Brooks "started putting his hands into fists and flailing his arms out like he was preparing for a fight. He asked why we do not try him now. He then sat on the table."

