Darrell Brooks trial heads into third week

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more during the Waukesha Christmas Parade, heads into its third week.

Monday's proceedings come after a dramatic end to the second week, including testimony from police and increasing frustration from Judge Jennifer Dorow due to Brooks' behavior in the courtroom.

On Friday, four more police officers took the stand, with several identifying Brooks in court as the man they saw driving the SUV the night of the parade attack. Brooks cross-examined the witnesses for hours, often frustrating the judge and at times even amusing the state, with one moment coming as Officer Christopher Moss testified he examined the abandoned and damaged SUV and said he found paperwork bearing Brooks' name inside the red SUV.

The state is expected to continue calling witnesses today, and right now, they are behind after having hoped to have rested its case by the end of last week.

The 76 charges Brooks faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since he motioned to dismiss his attorneys and act as his own defense.

LATEST UPDATES FROM COURT: LIVE BLOG, MONDAY, OCT. 17

Court resumes at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

RECAP ON TRIAL FROM FRIDAY, OCT. 14

On Friday, Judge Jennifer Dorow excused the jury just minutes into court to admonish Brooks.

"For being disruptive and for bringing up irrelevant matters in front of this jury, you will forfeit your right to be present for the direct examination of this witness," said Dorow. She threatened to but stopped short of sending him to a second courtroom.

The state next called its first witness of the day, Franklin Assistant Police Chief Craig Liermann, who was at the parade with family. He said he knew something wasn't right, and that he could see a vehicle traveling from east to west on Main Street. He said he eventually saw the driver.

"I would describe him as being in an excited state, not in a state of panic. More excited or almost happy about what was going on. Not panicked or scared," said Liermann.

Day 10 of the trial was full of powerful testimony from police officers, several of who identified Brooks in court as the man they saw driving the red SUV.

Combined, Brooks spent several hours cross-examining witnesses, questioning them on the use of his name — which he refuses to identify by in court — and whether or not they know who the plaintiff is in the case.

Brooks and Judge Dorow sparred more than once over his cross-examination methods and attempts to question the jurisdiction of the court.

"I'm like an umpire in a baseball game, sir. I call and see the legal objections as I see them. That is my role, and that is what I do," said Dorow.

"Are you kidding me?" said Brooks.

Earlier this week, the state indicated it had hoped to rest its case by Friday. That's no longer possible, with state witnesses expected to testify possibly as late as Tuesday.

