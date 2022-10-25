Darrell Brooks trial, Day 17: Jury instructions, closing arguments to begin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Closing arguments in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas parade, are expected to begin on Tuesday.

Jury instructions will start Tuesday morning and Judge Jennifer Dorow hopes both the state and defense will also get through closing arguments.

Brooks is accused of killing six people by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade last year. He faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six intentional homicide counts. Each homicide count carries a life sentence.

While the defense rested on Monday, that came after a back and forth of Brooks arguing with the judge, with Dorow asking Brooks multiple times if he had any more witnesses or if he would like to testify on his behalf. Brooks, who is representing himself, never answered her and instead argued other points the judge found irrelevant. That pushed her to rule that he had forfeited his right and wouldn't be testifying.

It's unclear when the jury will begin deliberating, but based on the judge's schedule, it could be as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening. It's important to note, once both the state and defense have closed, the jury will be sequestered.

LATEST UPDATES FROM THE DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: MONDAY, OCT. 24

Court resumes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

RECAP OF COURT PROCEEDINGS FROM MONDAY, OCT. 24

The defense rested in the Waukesha parade attack trial on Monday though not in a fashion that's typical of most cases.

"I closed off your ability to call any other witnesses by finding that you forfeited your right to do so based upon your conduct," said Judge Dorow.

Many people, including victims and their families, turned out for court on Monday, and there were sighs of relief and smiles among them as the defense rested.

TMJ4 saw one juror with a big smile as she walked out of the courtroom to go home for the day.

Jury instructions will begin on Tuesday morning. Judge Dorow hopes both the state and defense will also get through closing arguments.

Brooks told the judge he won't be making his closing on Tuesday. The judge said if not, he forfeits his right to do that as well.

It's unclear when the jury will begin deliberating. Based on the judge's ambitious schedule, it could be as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening. Once the parties have closed, the jury will be sequestered.

