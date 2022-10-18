Darrell Brooks trial day 12: State aims to finish case

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The state still has yet to rest its case in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Watch our livestream from the Darrell Brooks trial below starting at 8:30 a.m.:



Prosecutors say they plan to rest their case on Wednesday, which is slightly off schedule with their original hopes of wrapping things up by the end of last week. Jurors still have more witnesses to hear, as well as plans to see the red SUV involved in the parade attack for themselves.

On Monday, the state called witnesses who testified they encountered Brooks shortly after he allegedly drove an SUV into the Christmas parade. The witnesses said Brooks seemed disoriented and that he was shoeless and without a jacket. One man, Daniel Rider, said he let Brooks into his home to use his phone and warm up. Rider said he asked Brooks to leave when he saw squad cars patrolling the street.

While the state hopes to wrap up its case by Wednesday, prosecutors say it's unclear whether or not Brooks will have time to begin presenting his witnesses on Wednesday afternoon. His defense may begin on Thursday.

To get the latest information on the trial of Darrell Brooks, view our reporting in this article and the live tweeting from our reporters in court.

LATEST UPDATES FROM DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: TUESDAY, OCT. 18

Court resumes at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

RECAP OF COURT PROCEEDINGS FROM MONDAY, OCT. 17

The trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more during the Waukesha Christmas Parade, heads into its third week.

Monday's proceedings come after a dramatic end to the second week, including testimony from police and increasing frustration from Judge Jennifer Dorow due to Brooks' behavior in the courtroom.

On Monday, the state called witnesses who testified they encountered Brooks shortly after he allegedly drove an SUV into the Christmas parade. The witnesses said Brooks seemed disoriented and that he was shoeless and without a jacket.

One man, Daniel Rider, told the state he let Brooks into his home to warm up and use his phone to call an Uber.

"He was grateful. 'Thank you so much for showing me love, man.' And he was calling me 'bro.' I guess that didn't make me feel like I was in any danger at that moment," said Rider on the stand.

Ring doorbell video, which Rider provided to the investigators, shows him leading Brooks out of his home and onto his porch. Brooks returns a jacket he borrowed from Rider and Rider's phone. Not long after, police, who were looking for a man going door-to-door asking to make a call, sight Brooks.

"Hands up, put your hands up where I can see them," yells Big Bend Police Officer Rebecca Carpenter. The moment is captured on her body camera.

Brooks complies and, at Carpenter's urging, gets on the ground, where he identifies himself as Brooks, Darrell.

Waukesha Police Officer Garrett Luling testified that he was there for the arrest, and assisted in putting Brooks into a squad car.

Luling said that he was familiar with Brooks' name because, upon a previous search of the abandoned SUV, an officer had found documents with the defendant's name on them.

The state said on Monday that it expects to rest its case on Wednesday. It's unclear, the state said, whether or not Brooks will have time to begin presenting his witnesses on Wednesday afternoon. His defense may begin on Thursday.

The 76 charges Brooks faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since he motioned to dismiss his attorneys and act as his own defense.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip