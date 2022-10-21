Darrell Brooks' trial continues Friday with Brooks' defense

WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks is expected to call more witnesses to the stand today, as his defense continues. This, after the prosecution rested its case and Brooks gave an opening statement Thursday.

Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of felony reckless endangerment, for killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha parade attack.

Submitted Waukesha Christmas parade victims

Brooks has nine more witnesses subpoenaed. On Thursday, Judge Jennifer Dorow suggested Brooks call three or four this morning, and three or four in the afternoon. She said she'd like to get through all the witnesses today.

LATEST UPDATES FROM DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: FRIDAY, OCT. 21

RECAP OF COURT PROCEEDINGS FROM THURSDAY, OCT. 20

Prosecutors argued Brooks turned his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade after fleeing from a domestic incident. They recalled one witness Thursday before finally resting their case Thursday afternoon.

The court broke for lunch and when they returned, Brooks gave an emotional opening statement, which he says came unscripted from the heart.

"The fact is, this incident was very tragic. That’s not lost on me. The facts are, there are still a lot of people healing. A lot of families healing. On both sides," said Brooks.

After his statement, Brooks called his first witness to the stand, Nicholas Kirby.

Kirby testified that he called the police on Brooks for assaulting a woman in an SUV before driving into the parade.

Brooks spent his direct examination of Kirby questioning his recollection of events before the parade tragedy.

