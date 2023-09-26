Wisconsinites can now order up to four free COVID-19 tests

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that people can order free COVID-19 for at-home rapid tests, which started Sept. 25.

According to the DHS website, four tests can be sent to one household. Experts recommend checking the expiration dates before throwing away their tests.

Several rapid tests' expiration dates have been extended by the government.

This announcement was released after a COVID-19 spike in the U.S. and the start of the flu season.

More information can be found on the DHS website.

https://www.facebook.com/100064828832938/posts/721555000015455