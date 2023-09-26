Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsinites can now order up to four free COVID-19 tests

At home covid test
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tsafrir Abayov/AP
Ariel Kahana, 10, shows her COVID-19 Antigen test result, ahead of the first day of school, at her home in Moshav Talmey Yafe, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
At home covid test
Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 16:03:33-04

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that people can order free COVID-19 for at-home rapid tests, which started Sept. 25.

According to the DHS website, four tests can be sent to one household. Experts recommend checking the expiration dates before throwing away their tests.

Several rapid tests' expiration dates have been extended by the government.

This announcement was released after a COVID-19 spike in the U.S. and the start of the flu season.

More information can be found on the DHS website.

https://www.facebook.com/100064828832938/posts/721555000015455

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.