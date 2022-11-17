Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home COVID tests each month

All state households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit, which contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.
COVID-19 tests
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 3:38 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 16:38:02-05

Wisconsinites can now order five free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests every month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday.

The tests will be delivered directly to your home through the state-supported "Say Yes! COVID Test" program. Beginning Thursday, all state households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit, which contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

“With the holidays coming up, we want to give Wisconsinites the tools they need to safely celebrate with their loved ones,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “These free self-tests are delivered right to the door, allowing people to take a COVID-19 test at home and make decisions that will keep those around them safe.”

You can place your order on the Say Yes! website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.