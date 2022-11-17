Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home COVID tests each month

Wisconsinites can now order five free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests every month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday.

The tests will be delivered directly to your home through the state-supported "Say Yes! COVID Test" program. Beginning Thursday, all state households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit, which contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

“With the holidays coming up, we want to give Wisconsinites the tools they need to safely celebrate with their loved ones,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “These free self-tests are delivered right to the door, allowing people to take a COVID-19 test at home and make decisions that will keep those around them safe.”

You can place your order on the Say Yes! website.

