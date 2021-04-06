Wisconsin State Fair asking for feedback on this year's fair

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is asking for your feedback on this year's state fair.

The fair in West Allis is still set to be held Aug. 5 - 15, 2021.

Their questionnaire asks questions including:

Considering the current public health situation, which of the following statements most closely reflects your feelings toward large events like the Wisconsin State Fair?

Do you typically attend the Wisconsin State Fair?

Do you plan to attend the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair?

The fair was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

