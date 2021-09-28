Watch
Wisconsin Senate OKs bill sealing vaccination mailings

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 3:52 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 16:52:52-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a Republican-authored bill that would require government agencies, schools and day cares to seal any mailings that could reveal someone's vaccination status.

The bill's authors, Rep. Shae Sortwell and Sen. Kathy Bernier, contend county health departments have been sending postcards to people implying that their children may be behind on vaccinations, subverting federal health privacy laws.

The group Vaccine Choice Wisconsin argued in a letter to lawmakers that anyone could read the postcards, assume someone hasn't been vaccinated and target them.

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Tuesday. The Assembly passed it June. It now goes to Gov. Tony Evers.

