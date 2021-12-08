Watch
Wisconsin requests federal help for staff-strapped hospitals

Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Diane Miller pulls on gloves and other protective equipment as she prepares to enter patient rooms in the COVID acute care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. King County, where the hospital is located, has been on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after two-and-a-half straight months of increases. But the current lull could be, and some experts believe will be, upended as more contagious variants of the virus spread throughout United States. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 16:01:20-05

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s top health official says that 270 health care facilities in the state have requested staffing help and the state has asked for medical reserve teams from the federal government to provide relief.

The state on Wednesday also reported three additional positive COVID-19 cases from the new omicron variant, after the first case was recorded on Saturday.

Gov Tony Evers and health officials urged people to get vaccinated and take other precautions, such as wearing masks, to slow the spread of the virus and help take the strain off of hospitals suffering from a shortage of workers.

