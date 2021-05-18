Watch
Wisconsin Republicans want to end $300 unemployment bonus

Scott Bauer/AP
Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos describes a GOP-authored bill that would end a $300 unemployment supplemental payment as the measure's co-sponsor, Sen. Howard Marklein, listens during a Capitol news conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Posted at 5:52 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 18:52:29-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans say they want to end the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement because it hurts businesses that are struggling to fill vacancies as customers return amid loosened coronavirus restrictions.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Howard Marklein, chairman of the Legislature’s budget committee, called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to support the bill they unveiled Tuesday with the support of a couple of Wisconsin business owners.

Wisconsin trade groups, the state chamber of commerce and local chambers have also called on Evers to scale back unemployment benefits. Evers could veto the bill, and has signaled his opposition to the bill.

