Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart.

Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Tuesday called that news problematic.

The state was informed of the spit in payments, and the total it would receive, on Monday.

Evers and Baldwin asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday to reconsider breaking the payments in half spread out by a year. They say that will hurt the state's ability to quickly help those hurt most by the pandemic.

