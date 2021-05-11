Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus

items.[0].image.alt
Kust, James
Wisconsin lawmakers consider bill banning abortion coverage for state employees
Posted at 12:32 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 13:32:44-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart.

Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Tuesday called that news problematic.

The state was informed of the spit in payments, and the total it would receive, on Monday.

Evers and Baldwin asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday to reconsider breaking the payments in half spread out by a year. They say that will hurt the state's ability to quickly help those hurt most by the pandemic.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.