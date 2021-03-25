Menu

Wisconsin officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases

Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 4:19 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 17:19:54-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 27% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine but state health officials are raising concerns about a new spike in positive cases, including variants.

Officials on Thursday renewed cautions about traveling during spring break season and dropping other safeguards that slow the spread of COVID-19.

Over the past seven days, the average number of new cases in Wisconsin was 439 and the percentage of positive tests was 2.5%.

That is up from 2% two weeks ago.

There are now 69 detected cases of the more contagious B117 variant first identified in England, up from 55 last week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

