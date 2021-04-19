Wisconsin leads U.S. in using allocated vaccines, falls behind in percent of residents vaccinated: Reports

Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in using its allocated supply of COVID-19 vaccines, but falls behind in the percent of residents vaccinated.

The state used 90.9 percent of its allocated supply of vaccines from the federal government, a number only beaten by New Hampshire, with 100 percent, according to Bloomberg.com's vaccine tracker on Monday.

Wisconsin is trailed when it comes to distributing its supply by Maine, Minnesota, North Dakota and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than 4.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin, according to Bloomberg numbers, which is enough to fully vaccinate 29.5 percent of the state's population and partially vaccinate 42.8 percent.

The New York Times' vaccine tracker reports similar findings, with Wisconsin using 91 percent of the doses it has received from the federal government. That equates to about 43 percent of the state's population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and 29 percent receiving their full dosage, according to the NYT.

However, Wisconsin falls behind when ranking states by the percent of the population that has received the vaccine. The two COVID-19 trackers place Wisconsin in 15-16th place for partially vaccinated and 12-13th place for fully vaccinated, when counting both U.S. territories and states.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that of the administered doses, about 1.6 million are Moderna doses, 2 million are Pfizer doses and 165,000 are the Johnson & Johnson doses.

Milwaukee County meanwhile has partially vaccinated about 38 percent of its residents and fully vaccinated about 24 percent. Those numbers trail Waukesha and Ozaukee counties, which are among the most vaccinated counties in Wisconsin, but are roughly equivalent to vaccination rates in Washington, Racine and Kenosha counties.

