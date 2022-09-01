Wisconsin households can order a free package of COVID-19 tests

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has expanded its COVID-19 test service, now offering free tests to Wisconsin households.

According to a news release from DHS, there's a new online program for Wisconsinites where you can order free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Beginning Thursday, residents can head to the Say Yes! COVID Tests website and order one package containing five tests, at no cost.

The initial supply of tests will only allow for each household to order one box, which will arrive in a week or two.

“It is critical for Wisconsinites to have access to a COVID-19 test when they need one, and this program delivers tests right to their door,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We encourage all Wisconsin households to have COVID-19 self-tests on hand to protect themselves and those around them.”

