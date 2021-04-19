Watch
Wisconsin food plant worker sues employer after contracting COVID-19

Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 19, 2021
ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) — A food plant employee is suing his Walworth County employer alleging he contracted the coronavirus at work and infected his wife who died from the disease.

Rigoberto Ruiz, of Beloit, says ConAgra Foods didn’t enforce a policy to ensure that employees wore masks at its Darien plant. Ruiz says supervisors failed to take corrective action when employees failed to wear masks at the plant, which processes frozen vegetables.

Ruiz’s wife, Martha Amador De Ruiz, died of COVID-19 complications on May 5, 2020. The company says it has taken many preventive measures to keep people safe across the plant.

