Wisconsin DHS: Weekly COVID-19 average spikes 150% over 2 weeks

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the seven-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped 150 percent during the last two weeks.

DHS said on Monday that the seven-day average of new confirmed cases is at 9,063 and new reported deaths is at 28.

DHS reported on Monday that there were 5,257 new cases, bringing the state's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,075,971. According to DHS, that is more than 1 in 4 tests over the last seven days that came back positive.

The state's COVID-19 death rate fell to 0.96 percent on Monday, according to DHS. That is the lowest since December of 2020.

The hospitalization rate also fell to 4.90 percent, compared to 5.12 percent last week.

There are currently 47 Wisconsin counties listed as critically high for disease activity level. Twenty-five counties are listed as very high.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/the 7-day average of new confirmed cases at 9,063 – a 150% increase over 2 weeks. Please help #StopTheSpread: get a vaccine & booster. Science has proven vaccines are effective against serious disease, hospitalization & death: https://t.co/woU3JEHBpC pic.twitter.com/fNH7U8xN9k — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 10, 2022

Those aged between 20 and 29 are seeing the highest number of confirmed cases at 17.3 percent. They are followed by the age group of 30 to 39 at 16.1 percent and the age group 40 to 49 at 13.9 percent.

Wisconsin DHS Percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases by age group

According to DHS, as of Monday, 62.5 percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-`19 vaccine, and 58.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association is also urging the public to not visit emergency rooms for a COVID-19 test. To get help finding a COVID-19 test near you, click here.

If you need a COVID test, please contact your primary health care clinic or visit ✅https://t.co/2Nfo4UoHh9 or call ✅2-1-1 to find a location or to request an at-home test. ❌DO NOT seek a test at your hospital's emergency room, as this delays urgently needed care. 🔽🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/lsfZOCSRQk — Wisconsin Hospital Association (@WIHospitalAssn) January 10, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip