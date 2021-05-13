Wisconsin DHS officially announces children 12-15 years old can get Pfizer vaccine

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services officially announced children 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

A few hours before on Wednesday, the CDC accepted the recommendation of their advisory panel and is now recommending the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12.

DHS said in a statement that vaccinations can begin starting Thursday, May 13 in Wisconsin. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group.

“This pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a statement. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's request to expand the vaccine's emergency use authorization to include 12- to 15-year-olds. The company's original authorization given in December was for people 16 and older.

The approval has been expected and some vaccination providers had started giving doses, while others were starting waiting lists ahead of the federal approval. Those vaccine doses are going to pediatrician offices and even to schools.

Nationwide pharmacy chain CVS announced they would begin offering appointments and walk-in vaccinations for 12-to 15-year-olds Thursday following the CDC's recommendation of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

Moderna is also running trials of their COVID-19 vaccine on younger patients.

