Milwaukee-area pharmacists begin COVID-19 vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds

SHOREWOOD — Sage Specialty Pharmacy, at the corner of Oakland and Capitol Drive in Shorewood, was one of the only pharmacies in Wisconsin that started vaccinating kids in the 12 to 15-year-old age group on Wednesday, about a half-hour after the Centers for Disease Control approved the Pfizer version of the vaccine for this age group.

Most other pharmacies and pediatric clinics will start vaccinating this age group Thursday or Friday.

Lila Bangert-Pakroo, 13, was the first to get the shot at Sage, around 3:40 p.m.

“It feels special to be one of the first kids in our state to get it,” said Bangert-Pakroo. “It was painless. I wasn’t nervous though. I’m the last to get it in my family. It will open up a lot more opportunities for us to do things and go places without worry. I think it would be better to get some side effects from the vaccine that has been proven to work on millions of people, than get the disease that has killed millions of people.”

The Duback sisters, 14-year-old twins Grace and Natalie and 12-year-old Lucy, got their first shots after Bangert-Pakroo.

“I’m a little nervous about how it might feel and how I might react to it. But overall, I’m pretty excited,” said Grace.

“It means we’ll be able to do more stuff, so overall I’m excited,” said Natalie. “We will be able to hang out with our grandparents now and not have to worry about them as much.”

“Playing hockey with a mask is really hard. I’m excited to take it off and be more normal,” said Lucy.

“This is just a really positive next step in getting more of our community vaccinated,” said pharmacist Jon Phillips, the President of Sage Specialty Pharmacy.

Phillips says from Thursday afternoon until Saturday at 2 p.m., Sage Specialty Pharmacy will administer 240 vaccines for kids in the 12 to 15-year-old age group. Next week, 250 more are scheduled.

“This is an important agreement group from the standpoint of, you know, 12 to 15-year-old kids are the ones going to summer camp and doing a lot of activities,” said Phillips. “Because of that, they are potentially the people most likely to spread the virus as well. We thought it was important from a community service and public health standpoint, to get them in here to be vaccinated as soon as possible.“

