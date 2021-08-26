Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsin Democrat stops short of apologizing about sick colleague

items.[0].image.alt
Wisconsin Department of Administration
andre jacque.jpeg
Posted at 3:02 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:02:02-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic Wisconsin state senator who encouraged donations to defeat a Republican lawmaker diagnosed with COVID-19 has tweeted that she was sorry he was sick but stopped short of apologizing for her call to unseat him.

Sen. Andre Jacque announced on Aug. 16 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and said then that he was largely asymptomatic. The next day, Sen. Kelda Roys tweeted a link to the Democratic fundraising arm and encouraged donations to defeat Jacque.

After her tweet, news broke that Jacque was on a ventilator. Roys tweeted Thursday she was sorry he was sick, but did not apologize for or take down her earlier message.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.