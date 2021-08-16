Watch
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases reach 6-month high

Posted at 6:38 PM, Aug 16, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s rate of coronavirus cases has reached a level not seen since the winter as the highly contagious delta virus variant fueled a fresh wave of cases.

The Department of Health Services reports the seven-day average for new cases reached 1,201 — the first time the average rose above 1,200 since early February.

Health officials also reported three more deaths, bringing the overall tally to 8,324 confirmed and probably deaths from COVID-19.

The state offered on-site vaccinations at the state fair last week, leading to 608 vaccine doses being administered. About 53% of the state's total population is fully vaccinated.

