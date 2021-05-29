Wisconsin Center gives out final shots as mass vaccination clinic closes

MILWAUKEE — Workers at the Wisconsin Center administered the final doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the last day the mass vaccination clinic was open Friday afternoon.

Officials say more than 140,000 doses have been administered since January, when the venue opened its doors as a clinic.

Workers cheered as they announced the moment the final shot was administered, and clapped as the patient and his family walked out.

"I had no idea I was going to be the last person," said Gaetan Prosper.

Then the ballroom emptied out, and all that remained were tables, chairs and curtains to section off vaccine rooms.

"It is strange, kind of bittersweet. The team here has done a phenomenal job," said Dr. Nick Tomaro, the City of Milwaukee Health Department's preparedness coordinator.

The operation included local health workers, FEMA and Department of Defense resources.

Back when the site first began giving vaccines, it was by appointment only. Time went on and the Center offered walk-ins to the general public. Officials say demand has dwindled.

"The Wisconsin Center has scaled from over 2,500 to 3,000 doses a day, now down to the hundreds, and that's why we are scaling down," Tomaro said.

State data shows 45.2 percent of people in Milwaukee County have gotten at least one dose, compared to 47.5 percent of people statewide. CDC data shows 50.1 percent of Americans have gotten at least one shot.

Officials say they still want to vaccinate many more people, and the pandemic is not over.

Some people who are vaccinated say they understand it's still not a free-for-all.

"Still be as careful, not take unnecessary risks, still wear masks, and do our best to keep that thing away from us," Prosper said of the virus.

You can still get your first or second dose at various sites in Milwaukee, including the Northwest and Southside Health Centers. There are several mobile vaccination clinics scheduled Saturday and throughout next week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip