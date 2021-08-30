Watch
Wisconsin cardinal to begin rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press conference at the Italian Senate, in Rome. Cardinal Burke, one of the Catholic Church's most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, said he has COVID-19 and his staff said he is breathing through a ventilator. Burke tweeted Aug. 10 that he had caught the virus, was resting comfortably and was receiving excellent medical care. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 15:58:25-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal says he will soon begin rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19. Cardinal Raymond Burke is one of the church's most outspoken conservatives and a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic.

He tweeted Aug. 10 that he had contracted the virus. He was sedated and placed on a ventilator. His staff tweeted Aug. 21 that he had been taken off the ventilator and was moved out of intensive care into a room at an undisclosed hospital.

Burke tweeted a letter Saturday thanking God for healing him but said he's about to begin “intensive rehabilitation” and will go through an extended convalescence so he won't be able to respond to individual well-wishers.

