Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsin Cardinal Raymond Burke says his recovery is slow after COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press conference at the Italian Senate, in Rome. Cardinal Burke, one of the Catholic Church's most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, said he has COVID-19 and his staff said he is breathing through a ventilator. Burke tweeted Aug. 10 that he had caught the virus, was resting comfortably and was receiving excellent medical care. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Virus Outbreak Cardinal
Posted at 6:15 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 19:22:33-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who was placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 says his recovery is going slowly.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, a vaccine skeptic, posted a letter on his website Saturday saying he left the hospital Sept. 3 and moved into a house near his family.

The 73-year-old didn’t say where. Burke says he’s going through in-home rehabilitation and still suffers from fatigue and has difficulty breathing.

Burke tweeted Aug. 10 that he had contracted the disease, and his staff tweeted six days later that he had been sedated and was breathing through a ventilator. The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupue, a shrine Burke founded in La Crosse, Wisconsin, released a statement Aug. 21 saying Burke had come off the ventilator but remained hospitalized.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.