Wisconsin agency 'woefully behind' on virus data cleanup

Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 16:54:48-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials say the state is “woefully behind” in cleaning up COVID-19 data and a renewed emphasis on making sure the case counts are more accurate has resulted in swings in previously reported numbers.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials said Wednesday that they're concerned the public won’t understand why the numbers are changing, even though they say it’s part of a routine process that fell behind in the fall as COVID-19 cases were spiking.

Deputy health department secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says the verification work has ramped up the past two weeks.

